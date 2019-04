హైదరాబాదీలకు వార్నర్‌ ఎమోషనల్‌ మెసేజ్‌

I can not express my gratitude enough to the @sunrisershyd family for your support, not just this season but also for the last year. It’s been a long time waiting but it was great to be back amongst the boys. Owners, support staff, players, social media team and the fans thank you very much for welcoming me back with open arms. I thoroughly enjoyed being back out there swinging that willow. Good luck to the guys for the rest of the tournament and finish 💪🏻. #family #orangearmy #humbull😂 #hashtag

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Apr 29, 2019 at 9:34pm PDT