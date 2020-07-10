సమంత బ్యూటీ థెరపీ వీడియో
సాక్షి, హైదరాబాద్: టాలీవుడ్ హీరోయిన్ సమంత తాజాగా తన ఫ్యాన్స్ కోసం ఒక బ్యూటీ థెరపీని పరిచయం చేశారు. ఇప్పటివరకూ యోగా, పంటలు, వంటలు అంటూ సందడి చేసిన అక్కినేని వారి కోడలు బ్యూటీ టిప్స్తో అభిమానులను ఆకట్టుకుంటున్నారు.
తన రొటీన్లైఫ్ విశేషాలను సోషల్ మీడియాలో తరచూ షేర్ చేసే సమంత విటమిన్ ఇన్ఫ్యూషన్ థెరపీ గురించి చెప్పుకొచ్చారు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన వీడియోను కూడా షేర్ చేయడం విశేషం.వంట, తోటపనితో మీలో కొంతమందికి బోర్ కొట్టి ఉండవచ్చు అంటూ తాజాగా చర్మ సౌందర్యం, రక్షణ గురించి చర్చించారు. స్కిన్ గ్లో కోసం ఈ థెరపీ తనకు చాలా ఉపయోగపడిందన్నారు. అంతేకాదు 'సమంతా' కోడ్ ద్వారా సదరు క్లినిక్లో 25శాతం తగ్గింపు కూడా లభిస్తుందంటూ బంపర్ ఆఫర్ ఇచ్చారు.
టెర్రస్ గార్డెనింగ్ లో దూసుకుపోతున్న సమంత బయో ఎంజైముల తయారీలో కూడా ప్రావీణ్యం సాధించారు. ఇంటిని శుభ్రపరచుకునేందుకు ఎటువంటి రసాయనాలను వాడకుండా చేసుకోవచ్చని సమంత తన లేటెస్ట్ పోస్ట్ లో పేర్కొన్నారు. బత్తాయి లేదా నిమ్మ(సిట్రస్) తొక్కలను పులియబెట్టడం ద్వారా తయారైన సేంద్రీయ క్రిమినాశిని గురించి వివరించారు. ఫ్లోర్, బాత్రూమ్, గ్లాస్ క్లీనింగ్ కోసం, డిష్ వాషింగ్, లాండ్రీ మొదలైన వాటి కోసం వీటిని ఉపయోగించవచ్చన్నారు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన వీడియోను పోస్ట్ చేశారు.
I noticed that I could be talking about cooking, gardening... but to some of you it’s blah blah now tell us how you get that glowy skin ... 🤓... okay here goes .. firstly I love my glowy skin although i sometimes get asked if I need a tissue to wipe the sweat of my face 🤨🥺... Dermafrac 🥰 Vitamin infusion therapy ...infusing tons of goodness into your skin .. helps with fine lines , pigmentation, open pores and congested skin and dry patches and what all of you want to hear ... gives you the glow 🤩 Okay now to the good part ... so I do this once a month or once in two months and I did not want to share unless I can help in some way .. so I worked out something with the good people of @ambrosia_clinic to give you a 25% discount if you use the code 'SAMANTHA’ .. let’s GLOW together 🌞 #notanad #justforyou
Today was fun learning about bio enzymes from my friend @greenfeetcleanfeet 💚 What is a Bioenzyme ? Bioenzymes are natural organic cleaners made from fermenting citrus peels . They can be used as floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners, glass cleaners, for dishwashing, laundry etc .. Bioenzymes contain good bacteria which breakdown stains and grime from a multitude of household surfaces. Why Bioenzymes ? Bioenzymes are natural cleaners and can keep your house free from the nasty and toxic chemical cleaners. Also they are great going down your drain.. Apparently 1 litre of bioenzyme can decontaminate 1000 litres of water.. so you help your environment too. How to make your own Bioenzyme ? ▶️3 parts fruits peels or 300 grams ▶️1 part jaggery or 100grams ▶️10 parts water or 1litre ▶️1 part yeast (yeast here refers to a previous batch of bioenzyme which helps speed up the fermentation process from 3 months to 1 month). Mix everything in an airtight screw-on lid plastic container and store in a dark corner in your kitchen The first 10 days, the container needs to be opened every day for a few seconds Post that every alternate day should suffice At the end of 3 months/1 month, strain the contents and squeeze out all the extra goodness. The pulp that is left after straining can be blended and used as a concentrated cleaner for tough stains.. It can also be used as a starter for a new batch of bioenzyme. The liquid we have post straining is ready to be used.. Voila 💚 #bioenzyme #naturalcleaner #ecofriendly #sustainable #toxinfreeliving #cleanwaterways
