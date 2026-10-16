హైదరాబాద్‌, సాక్షి : హైదరాబాద్‌లో రెస్టారెంట్లు, హెటళ్లపై వరుసదాడులు, పలు ఆరోపణలు, ఆహార ఉత్పత్తుల నాణ్యతపై చెలరేగిన ఆందోళనల మధ్య మరో దారణం వెలుగులోకి వచ్చింది. ఒక పాపులర్‌ మాల్‌లో కొనుగోలు చేసిన కిట్‌క్యాట్ చాక్లెట్‌లో పురుగులున్నాయి ఒక వినియోగదారు ఫిర్యాదు చేయడం కలకలం రేపింది. దీనికి సంబంధించి వీడియో నెట్టింట హల్‌ చల్‌ చేస్తోంది.



కూకట్‌పల్లిలో లులూ మాల్‌లో పిల్లల కోసం కొనుగోలు చేసినకిట్‌క్యాట్ చాక్లెట్‌లో సజీవ పురుగులు ఉన్నాయంటూ ఒక యూజర్‌ ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేశారు. పండుగ షాపింగ్ కోసం మాల్‌లో తమకు ఆ అనుభవం ఎదురైందని వాపోయారు. దీనిపై కిట్‌ క్యాట్‌ కంపెనీగానీ, లూలూమాల్‌ యాజమాన్యం గానీ ఇంకా అధికారికంగా స్పందించలేదు.

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐊𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐋𝐮𝐥𝐮 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐥 A customer has reported finding worms inside a KitKat chocolate purchased at Lulu Mall in Kukatpally during festive shopping, raising concerns about food safety. According to the customer, the chocolate was bought for children. After returning home and opening the pack, the customer noticed worms moving inside it. The discovery caused concern among family members. The customer said a complaint had been lodged with the company. The incident has also raised questions about the storage and quality checks of food products sold at the mall. Consumers have urged food safety officials to inspect the mall and take action if any violations are found. The incident has prompted calls for caution while buying chocolates and sweets during the festive season. Consumers are advised to check expiry dates and ensure that packaging is intact before purchasing food products. The company and Lulu Mall management are yet to respond to the reported incident. #Kitkat #Lulumall #Kukatpally #Hyderabad

— Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) October 16, 2026