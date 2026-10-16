 కిట్‌ క్యాట్‌ చాక్లెట్‌లో పురుగులు: వీడియో వైరల్‌ | Worms found in KitKat chocolate bought at Kukatpally Lulu mall in hyderabad | Sakshi
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కిట్‌ క్యాట్‌ చాక్లెట్‌లో పురుగులు: వీడియో వైరల్‌

Oct 16 2026 5:36 PM | Updated on Oct 16 2026 5:39 PM

Worms found in KitKat chocolate bought at Kukatpally Lulu mall in hyderabad

హైదరాబాద్‌, సాక్షి :  హైదరాబాద్‌లో రెస్టారెంట్లు, హెటళ్లపై వరుసదాడులు, పలు ఆరోపణలు, ఆహార ఉత్పత్తుల నాణ్యతపై  చెలరేగిన ఆందోళనల మధ్య  మరో దారణం వెలుగులోకి వచ్చింది.  ఒక పాపులర్‌ మాల్‌లో కొనుగోలు   చేసిన కిట్‌క్యాట్ చాక్లెట్‌లో పురుగులున్నాయి ఒక వినియోగదారు ఫిర్యాదు చేయడం కలకలం రేపింది. దీనికి సంబంధించి వీడియో నెట్టింట హల్‌ చల్‌ చేస్తోంది. 

కూకట్‌పల్లిలో  లులూ మాల్‌లో  పిల్లల కోసం కొనుగోలు చేసినకిట్‌క్యాట్ చాక్లెట్‌లో సజీవ పురుగులు  ఉన్నాయంటూ ఒక యూజర్‌  ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేశారు. పండుగ షాపింగ్ కోసం మాల్‌లో తమకు ఆ అనుభవం  ఎదురైందని వాపోయారు. దీనిపై కిట్‌ క్యాట్‌ కంపెనీగానీ,  లూలూమాల్‌ యాజమాన్యం గానీ  ఇంకా అధికారికంగా  స్పందించలేదు. 

ఇదీ చదవండి: మీరట్‌ బ్లూడ్రమ్‌ కేసు తరువాత మరో సంచలనం : భార్య, ప్రియుడికి ఉరి శిక్ష

 

 

 

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