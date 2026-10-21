 పోలీసు అమరవీరులకు వైఎస్ జగన్ నివాళులు | YS Jagan pays tribute to police martyrs | Sakshi
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పోలీసు అమరవీరులకు వైఎస్ జగన్ నివాళులు

Oct 21 2026 11:47 AM | Updated on Oct 21 2026 11:55 AM

YS Jagan pays tribute to police martyrs

తాడేపల్లి : పోలీసు అమరవీరుల సంస్మరణ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా వైఎస్ జగన్ పోలీసు అమరవీరులకు  నివాళులు అర్పించారు. విధి నిర్వహణలో ప్రాణత్యాగం చేసిన పోలీసు సిబ్బందికి హృదయపూర్వక నివాళులు అర్పిస్తున్నాను. సమాజం కోసం వారు ప్రదర్శించిన ధైర్యసాహసాలు, అంకితభావం, నిస్వార్థ సేవలు చిరస్మరణీయం. ప్రజల రక్షణ కోసం వారు చేసిన అత్యున్నత త్యాగాలను ఎప్పటికీ మరువలేం. అమరవీరుల శౌర్యం, త్యాగాలు విధుల్లో ఉన్న పోలీసు సిబ్బందికి నిరంతరం స్ఫూర్తినివ్వాలి. ప్రజలను రక్షించడంలో, శాంతిభద్రతలను పరిరక్షించడంలో పోలీసులు అత్యున్నత ప్రమాణాలను పాటించాలి. నిజాయితీ, ధైర్యం, అంకితభావంతో ప్రజలకు సేవ చేయాలన్న స్ఫూర్తిని పోలీసు అమరవీరుల నుంచి పొందాలి అని వైఎస్ జగన్ పేర్కొన్నారు. 
 

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