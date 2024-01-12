అతడు, ఖలేజా వంటి కల్ట్ క్లాసిక్ సినిమాల తర్వాత సూపర్‌ స్టార్‌ మహేశ్‌ బాబు, దర్శకుడు త్రివిక్రమ్‌ శ్రీనివాస్‌ కాంబినేషన్‌లో తెరకెక్కుతున్న హ్యాట్రిక్‌ మూవీ ‘గుంటూరు కారం’. హారిక అండ్ హాసిని క్రియేషన్స్ పతాకంపై ఎస్. రాధాకృష్ణ(చినబాబు) ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా నిర్మించారు. శ్రీలీల, మీనాక్షి చౌదరి హీరోయిన్లుగా నటించారు. మహేశ్‌-త్రివిక్రమ్‌ల కాంబోలో మూడో చిత్రం కావడంతో ‘గుంటూరు కారం’పై భారీ అంచనాలు ఏర్పడ్డాయి. ఫ్యాన్స్‌ అంచనాలకు తగ్గట్టే సినిమా ఓ రేంజ్‌లో ఉంటుందని నిర్మాత నాగవంశీ చెప్పడంతో సాధారణ ప్రేక్షకుల్లో సైతం ఈ చిత్రంపై అసక్తి పెరిగింది.

భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు(జనవరి 12) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి. ఇది కేవలం ప్రేక్షకుల అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. ఇందులో పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు సాక్షితో సంబంధం లేదు.

ఎక్స్‌(ట్విటర్‌)లో గుంటూరుకారం చిత్రానికి మిశ్రమ స్పందన వస్తోంది. సినిమా బాగుందని కొంతమంది చెబితే.. రొటీన్‌ కథ అని, మహేశ్‌ స్థాయి సినిమా కాదని మరికొంత మంది కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.

#GunturKaaram Pakka Sankranti treat to all VINTAGE #MaheshBabu fans. Clean commercial movie with Fast screenplay,fun,action,dance, emotional like every #Trivikram movies. @MusicThaman Anna's bgm 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Personally I really like and enjoy the movie as an Audience.

‘మహేశ్‌ బాబు అభిమానులకు ‘గుంటూరుకారం’ పక్కా సంక్రాంతి ట్రీట్‌. త్రివిక్రమ్‌ గత సినిమాల మాధిరే వేగవంతమైన స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే, కామెడీ, యాక్షన్‌, ఎమోషనల్‌..అన్ని ఈ చిత్రంలో ఉన్నాయి. తమన్‌ బీజీఎం బాగుంది. పర్సనల్‌గా నేను ఈ చిత్రాన్ని చూసి ఎంజాయ్‌ చేశాను’ అని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేశాడు.

One word - BLOCKBUSTER 🔥 #GunturKaram Super star ⭐ #MaheshBabu𓃵 's Intro ,🔥 Awesome Movie Title card ,🔥 Dum Masala song ,🔥 This is Babu's #Sankranti ,🔥 Full on engagement in the first half! Mahesh Babu on steroids his performance is… pic.twitter.com/8IEw6heL1B

#GunturKaaram first Half Done!

Total ga 2hour 38 mins lo Only 50 mins Good Rest of movie…

#gunturkaaram - Outdated Trivikram commercial Movie +Ve 👉 First 30 Mins full meals 👌👌 👉 #MaheshBabu One Man show💥💥🔥 👉Mass Songs with Dance 🔥🔥 -ve 👉2nd Half 👎👎 👉Weak Direction & story 👉Over hype 😄

To put it on the lines of #Trivikram #GunturKaaram is “FAIR AND LOVELY” when #MaheshBabu is on screen and rest of the time it’s completely “UNFAIR AND LONELY”! 😢 And by the way, no one knows why #MeenakshiChaudhary is there. #GunturKaaram #GunturKaaramReview #Review #Sreeleela

#GunturKaaram REVIEW - ⭐⭐⭐⭐

First Half Screen Play Was So Fast With Full Of Mass Elements And Goosebump Stunts.

Second Half Was Fully Packed With Emotions And Dialogues Along With Mass Scenes 🔥

2nd Half > 1 st Half , A solid Comeback from @urstrulyMahesh 🌶️❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Enpi03rzkq

