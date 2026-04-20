 కొండను ఢీకొట్టిన ప్రైవేట్‌ జెట్‌ | Private jet crashes in Chhattisgarh | Sakshi
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కొండను ఢీకొట్టిన ప్రైవేట్‌ జెట్‌

Apr 20 2026 4:42 PM | Updated on Apr 20 2026 5:09 PM

Private jet crashes in Chhattisgarh

రాయ్‌పూర్‌: ఛత్తీస్‌ఘడ్‌లో ప్రైట్‌ జెట్‌ కుప్పకూలింది. సోమవారం జష్‌పూర్ జిల్లాలో ఓ ప్రైవేట్ విమానం కొండచరియను ఢీకొట్టింది. ఈ ఘటనలో ప్రాణనష్టం జరిగినట్లు అనుమానిస్తున్నారు. స్థానికులు తెలిపిన వివరాల మేరకు.. జష్‌పూర్-నారాయణ్‌పూర్ అటవీ ప్రాంతంలో విమానం చెట్టును ఢీకొట్టింది. అనంతరం కొండ చరియల్ని ఢీకొట్టడంతో ప్రమాదం జరిగినట్లు తెలిపారు.    

కొండను ఢీకొట్టడంతో విమానం నుండి దట్టమైన పొగ, మంటలు వెలువడుతున్న దృశ్యాలు కనిపిస్తున్నాయి. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో మృతుల వివరాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది. 

 

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