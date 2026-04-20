కొండను ఢీకొట్టిన ప్రైవేట్‌ జెట్‌

రాయ్‌పూర్‌: ఛత్తీస్‌ఘడ్‌లో ప్రైట్‌ జెట్‌ కుప్పకూలింది. సోమవారం జష్‌పూర్ జిల్లాలో ఓ ప్రైవేట్ విమానం కొండచరియను ఢీకొట్టింది. ఈ ఘటనలో ప్రాణనష్టం జరిగినట్లు అనుమానిస్తున్నారు. స్థానికులు తెలిపిన వివరాల మేరకు.. జష్‌పూర్-నారాయణ్‌పూర్ అటవీ ప్రాంతంలో విమానం చెట్టును ఢీకొట్టింది. అనంతరం కొండ చరియల్ని ఢీకొట్టడంతో ప్రమాదం జరిగినట్లు తెలిపారు.

కొండను ఢీకొట్టడంతో విమానం నుండి దట్టమైన పొగ, మంటలు వెలువడుతున్న దృశ్యాలు కనిపిస్తున్నాయి. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో మృతుల వివరాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది.

Jashpur - Reports of a possible aircraft crash have emerged from the Narayanpur region in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh. According to preliminary information, an aircraft was seen flying at a low altitude over the hilly terrain before crashing. Thick plumes of smoke have been… pic.twitter.com/fX99UyuirT

— NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) April 20, 2026