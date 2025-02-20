 తిరుముల్లెవాయల్‌లో భారీ అగ్ని ప్రమాదం | Major Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Plant In Tiruvallur | Sakshi
    తిరుముల్లెవాయల్‌లో భారీ అగ్ని ప్రమాదం

    Published Thu, Feb 20 2025 3:07 PM | Last Updated on Thu, Feb 20 2025 3:28 PM

    Major Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Plant In Tiruvallur

    చెన్నై: తిరుముల్లెవాయల్‌లో భారీ అగ్ని ప్రమాదం సంభవించింది. కెమికల్‌ ఫ్యాక్టరీలో మంటలు చెలరేగాయి. ఉద్యోగులు మంటలు అదుపు చేయడానికి ప్రయత్నించినప్పటికీ మంటలు భవనాన్ని చుట్టుముట్టాయి. ఫ్యాక్టరీ పక్కన ఉన్న కాలేజీకి మంటలు అంటుకున్నాయి. భయంతో విద్యార్థులు పరుగులు తీశారు. అగ్నిమాపక సిబ్బంది మంటలార్పుతున్నారు.

     

     

