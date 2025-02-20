చెన్నై: తిరుముల్లెవాయల్‌లో భారీ అగ్ని ప్రమాదం సంభవించింది. కెమికల్‌ ఫ్యాక్టరీలో మంటలు చెలరేగాయి. ఉద్యోగులు మంటలు అదుపు చేయడానికి ప్రయత్నించినప్పటికీ మంటలు భవనాన్ని చుట్టుముట్టాయి. ఫ్యాక్టరీ పక్కన ఉన్న కాలేజీకి మంటలు అంటుకున్నాయి. భయంతో విద్యార్థులు పరుగులు తీశారు. అగ్నిమాపక సిబ్బంది మంటలార్పుతున్నారు.

Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu: A massive fire broke out at a food manufacturing company in Thirumullaivayal. Despite efforts by employees to control it, the fire quickly spread, engulfing the entire building and causing significant damage to the company and the surrounding area pic.twitter.com/AVlCX588uc

— IANS (@ians_india) February 20, 2025