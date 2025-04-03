న్యూఢిల్లీ, సాక్షి: భారత ప్రధాన న్యాయమూర్తితో సహా సుప్రీం కోర్టు న్యాయమూర్తులంతా కీలక నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నారు. తమ ఆస్తులను ప్రకటించడానికి ఏకగ్రీవంగా అంగీకారం తెలిపారు. న్యాయ వ్యవస్థపై విశ్వాసం కలిగించేందుకే ఈ నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. త్వరలో ఆ వివరాలను సుప్రీం కోర్టు వెబ్‌సైట్‌లో అందుబాటులో ఉంచనున్నారు.

