 సుప్రీంకోర్టు న్యాయమూర్తుల కీలక నిర్ణయం | CJI 30 Supreme Court judges sensational decision Check the details here | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

    ‘మా ఆస్తుల్ని ప్రకటిస్తాం’.. సుప్రీం కోర్టు న్యాయమూర్తుల కీలక నిర్ణయం

    Published Thu, Apr 3 2025 12:58 PM | Last Updated on Thu, Apr 3 2025 12:58 PM

    CJI 30 Supreme Court judges sensational decision Check the details here

    న్యూఢిల్లీ, సాక్షి: భారత ప్రధాన న్యాయమూర్తితో సహా సుప్రీం కోర్టు న్యాయమూర్తులంతా కీలక నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నారు. తమ ఆస్తులను ప్రకటించడానికి ఏకగ్రీవంగా అంగీకారం తెలిపారు. న్యాయ వ్యవస్థపై విశ్వాసం కలిగించేందుకే ఈ నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. త్వరలో ఆ వివరాలను సుప్రీం కోర్టు వెబ్‌సైట్‌లో అందుబాటులో ఉంచనున్నారు. 

    Advertisement

    Related News By Category

    Related News By Tags

    Advertisement
     
    Advertisement

    పోల్

    Photos

    View all
    photo 1

    హీరో సిద్ధూ జొన్నలగడ్డ 'జాక్‌' మూవీ స్టిల్స్‌ (ఫొటోలు)
    photo 2

    స్టన్నింగ్ లుక్స్‌తో మైమరిపిస్తున్న సప్తమి గౌడ (ఫోటోలు)
    photo 3

    కూతురు 'శివియా'తో హీరోయిన్‌ సంగీత.. వైరల్‌ ఫోటోలు చూశారా..?
    photo 4

    ఖరీదైన అపార్ట్ మెంట్ అమ్మేసిన హీరో షారూక్ భార్య (ఫొటోలు)
    photo 5

    Sharwanand : కుటుంబంతో కలిసి విజయవాడ కనకదుర్గమ్మ ఆలయంలో శర్వానంద్ పూజలు (ఫోటోలు)

    Video

    View all
    YS Jagan Attends YSRCP Kotla Harshavardhan Reddy Daughter Marriage 1
    Video_icon

    YSRCP నేత కోట్ల హర్షవర్ధన్ రెడ్డి కుమార్తె వివాహానికి హాజరైన వైఎస్ జగన్
    KA Paul Strong Counter To Reporter 2
    Video_icon

    రిపోర్టర్ ప్రశ్నకు కేఏ పాల్ సమాధానం దెబ్బకు అందరూ సైలెంట్
    KSR Live Show On Red Book And Zero Poverty P4 Scam And Lokesh 3
    Video_icon

    పీ4 మోసం.. రెడ్ బుక్ గోల.. యువరాజు చెప్పిందే వేదం
    YSRCP Thopudurthi Chandrasekhar Reddy Strong Counter To Paritala Sunitha 4
    Video_icon

    నేను దుర్మార్గుడినైతే.. మరి నీ భర్త ఎవరు.. పరిటాల సునీతకు కౌంటర్: Chandrasekhar Reddy

    Hero Venkatesh Multi Starrer Movie With Mega Star Chiranjeevi 5
    Video_icon

    మెగాస్టార్ తో వెంకటేష్ సినిమా
    Advertisement
     
    Home
    Short News
    Photos
    Videos
    Latest