స్టార్‌ బాయ్‌ సిద్ధు జొన్నలగడ్డ హీరోగా నటించిన తాజా చిత్రం ‘జాక్‌’. ‘బొమ్మరిల్లు’ ఫేమ్‌ భాస్కర్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రంలో ‘బేబీ’బ్యూటీ వైష్ణవి చైతన్య హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించింది. శ్రీవెంకటేశ్వర సినీ చిత్ర బ్యానర్‌పై బీవీఎస్‌ఎన్‌ ప్రసాద్‌ నిర్మించిన ఈ చిత్రం నేడు(ఏప్రిల్‌ 10) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే ఈ చిత్రం నుంచి విడుదలైన టీజర్‌, పాటలకు మంచి స్పందన వచ్చింది. దానికి తోడు ప్రమోషన్స్‌ కూడా గట్టిగా చేయడంతో ‘జాక్‌’పై భారీ హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ అయింది. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య వచ్చిన ఈ చిత్రానికి ఎక్స్‌(ట్విటర్‌)లో మిక్స్‌డ్‌ టాక్‌ వస్తోంది.

సినిమా చూసిన నెటిజన్స్‌.. తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని ఎక్స్‌లో తెలియజేస్తూ.. యావరేజ్‌ సినిమా అంటున్నారు. మరికొంతమంది అయితే సిద్ధు ఖాతాలో తొలిసారి డిజాస్టర్‌ పడిందని చెబుతున్నారు. ఇంకొంత మంది సినిమా బాగుంది. బ్లాక్‌ బస్టర్‌ హిట్‌ అని చెబుతున్నారు. నెటిజన్ల అభిప్రాయాలపై ఓ లుక్కేయండి.

#Jack Only for Siddu!!



Just some comedy scenes and Siddu role, Nothing worked in film.



Siddu dialogues, Comedy timing, Action helped film atleast for a One time watch.



Stroy, Screenplay, Music, Songs, BGM, cinematography Everything 👎



Only for Siddu Character and Some One… — tolly_wood_UK_US_Europe (@tolly_UK_US_EU) April 10, 2025

‘జాక్‌ సినిమా కేవలం సిద్ధుదే. కొన్ని కామెడీ సీన్లు, సిద్ధు క్యారెక్టర్‌ తప్ప మిగతావేవి ఆకట్టుకోలేవు. సిద్ధు డైలాగ్స్‌, కామెడీ టైమింగ్‌ సినిమాకు ప్లస్‌ అయ్యాయి. కథ, స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే, మ్యూజిక్‌, పాటలు, బీజీఎం, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ..ఏది కూడా అంతగా ఆకట్టుకోలేకపోయాయి’ అంటూ ఓ నెటిజన్‌ 2 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు.

#JACK - Half baked story which lacks connectivity

RAW ni Royal ga chupinchali ila Rotha kadhu 🙏😭



Prathi sari one liners tho cinema workout avvadhu Ani

Inka yeppatiki ardam avvudho emo 🥱



Intha cheppinaka kuda Theatre lo chusta ante

velli ma laga Bugga avvandi #Tollywood pic.twitter.com/JX8h1lCMXD — 𝑺𝒖𝒋𝒆𝒆𝒗.𝑮 (@sujeev_Nani) April 9, 2025

జాక్‌ సగం వండి వదిలేసిన అన్నంలా ఉది. ఏ చోట కూడా కనెక్టివిటీ ఉండదు. ‘రాక్షని రాయల్‌గా చూపించాలి కానీ ఇలా రోతలా కాదు. ప్రతిసారి వన్‌లైనర్‌తో సినిమా వర్కౌట్‌ అవ్వదని ఇంకా ఎప్పటికి అర్థం చేసుకుంటారో. ఇంత చెప్పినా కూడా థియేటర్‌లో సినిమా చూస్తా అంటే మీ ఇష్టం అని మరో నెటిజన్‌ రాసుకొచ్చాడు.

Bhaskar’s attempt at a commercial mix fails due to weak writing and a messy screenplay. Siddhu tries hard, but dull scenes and flat dialogues drag him down. The spy plot is bland, comedy rarely clicks, music is forgettable, and poor visuals make it hard to sit through. #jack pic.twitter.com/jcIDJYqxdj — Dingu420 (@dingu420) April 10, 2025

భాస్కర్‌ తొలిసారి ప్రయత్నించిన కమర్షియల్‌ మిక్స్‌ వీక్‌ రైటింగ్‌, స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే కారణంగా ఫెయిల్‌ అయింది. సిద్దు హార్డ్‌ వర్క్‌ చేశాడు కానీ బలమైన సన్నివేశాలు లేకపోవడం కారణంగా అతని పాత్ర కూడా ఆకట్టుకోలేకపోయింది. కామెడీ కొన్ని చోట్ల పర్వాలేదు. మ్యూజిక్‌ గురించి మర్చిపోవాలి. విజువల్స్‌ కూడా పూర్‌గా ఉన్నాయని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేశాడు.

#Jack is a spy action comedy that disappoints big time as both the spy portions and comedy fail to deliver for the most part.



Director Bhaskar tried to pack all commercial aspects in this film but none of them could make a solid impact because of the clumsy screenplay and weak… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 9, 2025

జాక్ అనేది ఓ స్పై కామెడీ యాక్షన్ మూవీ. కానీ అందులో స్పై మూమెంట్స్ కానీ కామెడీ కానీ వర్కౌట్ కాలేదు.బొమ్మరిల్లు భాస్కర్‌ ఈ సినిమాలో అన్ని కమర్షియల్ అంశాల్ని పొందుపర్చాలనుకున్నాడు. కానీ అందులో ఏ ఒక్క అంశం కూడా జనాలకు కనెక్ట్ అయ్యేలా లేదు.గందరగోళంగా నడిచే స్క్రీన్ ప్లే.. వీక్ రైటింగ్‌తో బోరింగ్ అనిపిస్తుంది అని ఇంకో నెటిజన​్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చూస్తూ 2 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు.

#Jack: StarBoy for a Reason? Not Quite!

Rating: ⭐️⭐️



Jack ends up being a major disappointment in the spy genre. Director Bhaskar seems lost between what he wrote and what he tried to direct. The film feels like a comic spoof of spy thrillers but falls flat with a boring and… — Chay Reviews (@chay_reviews) April 10, 2025

It's mind-boggling to see movies like #Jack and #Spy just deliberately use the patriotism angle but execute it in an extremely poor way which ultimately looks/feels like they're demeaning or humiliating our army, police, the RAW and the Indian Government 😥 — LoneBatman (@SampathGNV) April 10, 2025

#JackReview:



Heavily banks on Siddhu’s performance and a quirky lead character. While the theme is decent, the execution falls flat.



Filled with illogical scenes, weak action, poor cinematography, cheap VFX and forgettable songs, it ends up as a half baked — Adesh Neradi (@AdeshNerad31345) April 9, 2025