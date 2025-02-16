'ఛావా' సినిమా చూసి కన్నీళ్లతో ప్రేక్షకులు.. వీడియోలు వైరల్‌

బాలీవుడ్‌ హీరో విక్కీ కౌశల్‌ (Vicky Kaushal), రష్మిక (Rashmika) జోడీగా నటించిన చిత్రం 'ఛావా'.. ఛత్రపతి శివాజీ మహరాజ్‌ కుమారుడు శంభాజీ మహరాజ్‌ జీవిత చరిత్ర ఆధారంగా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కించారు. ఇందులో ఆయన భార్యగా, మహారాణి యేసుబాయిగా రష్మిక మందన్న నటించారు. లక్ష్మణ్‌ ఉటేకర్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. ఫిబ్రవరి 14న విడుదలైన ఈ మూవీ కేవలం రెండు రోజుల్లోనే రూ. 86 కోట్లు రాబట్టింది.

1689 సమయంలో మొఘల్‌ చక్రవర్తి ఔరం గజేబు మరాఠా సామ్రాజ్యంపై దండెత్తిన సమయంలో తమ రాజ్యాన్ని కాపాడుకోవడానికి వారు చూపిన ధైర్యసాహసాలను కళ్ళకు కట్టినట్లు దర్శకుడు చూపారు. ముఖ్యంగా క్లైమాక్స్‌ సీన్స్‌ చూసిన ప్రేక్షకుల కంటతడి పెట్టుకుంటున్నారు. చాలా ఎమోషనల్‌గా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని సోషల్‌మీడియా వేదికగా పంచుకుంటున్నారు. మూవీ చూసిన వారిలో ఎక్కువ భాగం కన్నీళ్లతోనే బయటకు వస్తున్నారు. థియేటర్‌లోనే శంభాజీ మహరాజ్‌ను గుర్తు చేసుకుంటూ కేకలు వేస్తూ తమ అభిమానాన్ని చాటుకుంటున్నారు. అందుకు సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు నెట్టింట వైరల్‌ అవుతున్నాయి.

సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా ఛావా సినిమాపై భారీగా ప్రశంసలు వెల్లువెత్తుతున్నాయి. శంభాజీ మహరాజ్‌గా విక్కీ కౌశల్‌, ఆయన భార్య యేసుబాయిగా రష్మికల నటన పట్ల పాజిటివ్‌ టాక్‌ వస్తుంది. చివరి 40 నిమిషాలు సినిమాను మరో రేంజ్‌కు తీసుకెళ్లారంటూ మెచ్చుకుంటున్నారు. బుక్‌మైషోలో రోజుకు 2 లక్షలకు పైగా టికెట్లు అమ్ముడుపోతున్నాయి. బాలీవుడ్‌లో ఎక్కడ చూసిన కూడా హోస్‌ఫుల్‌ బోర్డులతో థియేటర్స్‌ కనిపిస్తున్నాయి.

Chaava is not just a movie it's an emotion,pain ,our HISTORY

It is difficult to watch on screen imagine how much our Raje tolerated n suffered... #Chaava #ChaavaReview pic.twitter.com/Vv5YtD4hX9 — Harsha Patel 🇮🇳 (@harshagujaratan) February 15, 2025

Just watched #Chaava, a powerful tribute to Sambhaji's bravery & struggle for Hindutva. A must-know chapter in Indian history! Jai Hind! #IndianHistory #Hindutva pic.twitter.com/Cudc1u4t78 — Neha Chandra (@nehachandra800) February 15, 2025

