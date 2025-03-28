 మయన్మార్‌లో భారీ భూకంపం.. భారత్‌ సహా పొరుగు దేశాల్లోనూ కంపించిన భూమి | Strong Earthquake Hits Myanmar bangkok Other Parts Updates | Sakshi
    నెపిడో: భారీ భూకంపంతో మయన్మార్‌ శుక్రవారం చిగురుటాకులా వణికిపోయింది. ప్రకంపనల ధాటికి బహుళ అంతస్తుల భవనాలు ఊగిపోయి కుప్ప​కూలిపోయాయి. ప్రాణ, ఆస్తి నష్టాలు భారీగా సంభవించి ఉండొచ్చని అధికారులు అంచనా వేస్తున్నారు. మరోవైపు ఈ భూకంపం ధాటికి పొరుగున ఉన్న థాయ్‌లాండ్‌లోనూ భారీగా భూమి భారీగా కంపించింది.  చైనా, భారత్‌, లావోస్‌, బంగ్లాదేశ్‌లోనూ ఈ ప్రకంపనల ప్రభావం కనిపించింది.

    మయన్మార్‌లో శుక్రవారం మధ్యాహ్నాం 12గం.50ని. ప్రాంతంలో తొలుత భూమి భారీగా కంపించింది. ఆ తర్వాత నిమిషాల వ్యవధిలోనే మరోసారి కంపించింది. మొదటిసారి రిక్టర్‌ స్కేల్‌పై 7.7 తీవ్రతతో.. రెండోసారి 6.4 తీవ్రత నమోదైంది. సెంట్రల్‌ మయన్మార్‌లోని సగైంగ్‌కు 16 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో.. సుమారు 10 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో భూకంప కేంద్ర నమోదైంది. మరోసారి భూకంపం వస్తాయన్న హెచ్చరికలు అక్కడి అధికారులు భవనాల నుంచి జనాల్ని ఖాళీ చేయిస్తున్నారు.
    భూకంపం ధాటికి జనం రోడ్ల మీదకు హాహాకారాలు చేస్తూ పరుగులు తీశారు. కొందరు తమ ఫోన్లలో వీడియోలు తీసి సామాజిక మాధ్యమాల్లో వదిలారు. నిర్మాణంలో ఉన్న ఓ భారీ భవనం కుప్పకూలిపోవడం, ప్రకంపనల ధాటికి పైఅంతస్తుల్లోని స్విమ్మింగ్‌ పూల్స్‌ నుంచి నీరు కిందకు పడడం, నేల మీద ఉన్న పూల్స్‌లోని నీరు కూడా బయటకు ఉబికిరావడం లాంటి దృశ్యాలు సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌ అవుతున్నాయి. మండాలెలో ఇర్రవడ్డీ నదిపై ఉన్న చారిత్రక వంతెన అవా బ్రిడ్జి కుప్పకూలిపోయింది.
    మరోవైపు థాయ్‌లాండ్‌ ఉత్తర భాగం మొత్తం భూకంపంతో వణికిపోయింది. రాజధాని బ్యాంకాక్‌లో 7.3 తీవ్రతతో భూమి కంపించడంతో భవనాలు ఊగిపోయాయి. ప్రాణభయంతో జనాలు పరుగులు తీసిన దృశ్యాలు వైరల్‌ అవుతున్నాయి. అక్కడి నష్టం వివరాలపైనా స్పష్టత రావాల్సి ఉంది. ఇంకోవైపు చైనా సరిహద్దు ప్రావిన్స్‌తో పాటు బంగ్లాదేశ్‌, లావోస్‌, భారత్‌లోనూ భూమి కంపించింది. భారత్‌లో మణిపూర్‌, కోల్‌కతా, మేఘాలయా ప్రాంతాల్లో ఈ ప్రభావం కనిపించింది. ఇటు మయన్మార్‌, అటు థాయ్‌లాండ్‌లోనూ సహాయక చర్యలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. 
     
     

    1930 నుంచి 1956 మధ్య 7 తీవ్రతతో మయన్మార్‌లో భారీ భూకంపాలే సంభవించాయి. అయితే ఈ మధ్య కాలంలో ఇంత శక్తివంతమైన ప్రకంపనలు సంభవించడం ఇదే. చివరిసారిగా.. 206లో 6.8 తీవ్రతతో సంభవించిన భూకంపం ధాటికి పాత రాజధాని బాగన్‌లో ముగ్గురు మరణించారు. 

     

    mayanmar Massive Earth Quake Bangkok
