మయన్మార్లో శుక్రవారం మధ్యాహ్నాం 12గం.50ని. ప్రాంతంలో తొలుత భూమి భారీగా కంపించింది. ఆ తర్వాత నిమిషాల వ్యవధిలోనే మరోసారి కంపించింది. మొదటిసారి రిక్టర్ స్కేల్పై 7.7 తీవ్రతతో.. రెండోసారి 6.4 తీవ్రత నమోదైంది. సెంట్రల్ మయన్మార్లోని సగైంగ్కు 16 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో.. సుమారు 10 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో భూకంప కేంద్ర నమోదైంది. మరోసారి భూకంపం వస్తాయన్న హెచ్చరికలు అక్కడి అధికారులు భవనాల నుంచి జనాల్ని ఖాళీ చేయిస్తున్నారు.
#BREAKING A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
Neighboring regions, including Thailand and China's Yunnan Province, felt significant tremors. #Myanmar #earthquake pic.twitter.com/qgRHQ7ltjl
— 鳳凰資訊 PhoenixTV News (@PhoenixTV_News) March 28, 2025
🚨 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mandalay, Myanmar
Multiple buildings destroyed in devastating quake.#Myanmar #Earthquake #แผ่นดินไหว pic.twitter.com/fgQTBlUqjw
— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) March 28, 2025
Under construction building collapses in Myanmar following 7.7 scale #earthquake pic.twitter.com/8yzH8UFvjk
— The Raisina Hills (@theraisinahills) March 28, 2025
1930 నుంచి 1956 మధ్య 7 తీవ్రతతో మయన్మార్లో భారీ భూకంపాలే సంభవించాయి. అయితే ఈ మధ్య కాలంలో ఇంత శక్తివంతమైన ప్రకంపనలు సంభవించడం ఇదే. చివరిసారిగా.. 206లో 6.8 తీవ్రతతో సంభవించిన భూకంపం ధాటికి పాత రాజధాని బాగన్లో ముగ్గురు మరణించారు.
A massive 7.6m earthquake that just hit Thailand minutes ago. This caused a new skyscraper under construction to collapse in downtown Bangkok. https://t.co/0TF79rqqIq pic.twitter.com/RpzLKwQPvW
— RyanMatta 🇺🇸 🦅 (@RyanMattaMedia) March 28, 2025
