న్యూఢిల్లీ: టెలికం, డిజిటల్‌ ఇన్‌ఫ్రాస్ట్రక్చర్‌ తదితర రంగాల్లో ఉన్న భారతీ ఎంటర్‌ప్రైసెస్‌ ఫౌండర్, చైర్మన్‌ సునీల్‌ భారతీ మిత్తల్‌ తాజాగా గౌరవ నైట్‌హుడ్‌ పతకాన్ని అందుకున్నారు.

బ్రిటన్‌లో నాయకత్వం, వ్యాపార పెట్టుబడులకుగాను మిత్తల్‌కు నైట్‌ కమాండర్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ద మోస్ట్‌ ఎక్సలెంట్‌ ఆర్డర్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ద బ్రిటీష్‌ ఎంపైర్‌ (కేబీఈ) వరించింది. యూకే రాజు చార్లెస్‌–3 తరఫున ఢిల్లీలో బ్రిటిష్‌ హై కమిషనర్‌ లిండీ కామెరాన్‌ నుండి ఆయన ఈ గౌరవాన్ని స్వీకరించారు.

Sunil Bharti Mittal was presented the insignia of the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) by H.E. Lindy Cameron on behalf of HM King Charles III. The KBE was conferred to Mr. Mittal for advancing UK-India business relations. pic.twitter.com/9C1xxmF11Y

