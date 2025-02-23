 సునీల్‌ మిత్తల్‌కు అరుదైన పురస్కారం | UK Presents Honorary Knighthood Medal To Sunil Bharti Mittal And Details Here | Sakshi
సునీల్‌ మిత్తల్‌కు అరుదైన పురస్కారం

Published Sun, Feb 23 2025 7:14 AM

UK Presents Honorary Knighthood Medal To Sunil Bharti Mittal And Details Here

న్యూఢిల్లీ: టెలికం, డిజిటల్‌ ఇన్‌ఫ్రాస్ట్రక్చర్‌ తదితర రంగాల్లో ఉన్న భారతీ ఎంటర్‌ప్రైసెస్‌ ఫౌండర్, చైర్మన్‌ సునీల్‌ భారతీ మిత్తల్‌ తాజాగా గౌరవ నైట్‌హుడ్‌ పతకాన్ని అందుకున్నారు.

బ్రిటన్‌లో నాయకత్వం, వ్యాపార పెట్టుబడులకుగాను మిత్తల్‌కు నైట్‌ కమాండర్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ద మోస్ట్‌ ఎక్సలెంట్‌ ఆర్డర్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ద బ్రిటీష్‌ ఎంపైర్‌ (కేబీఈ) వరించింది. యూకే రాజు చార్లెస్‌–3 తరఫున ఢిల్లీలో బ్రిటిష్‌ హై కమిషనర్‌ లిండీ కామెరాన్‌ నుండి ఆయన ఈ గౌరవాన్ని స్వీకరించారు.

bharati airtel Sunil Mittal award Knighthood
