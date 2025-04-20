 ఈస్టర్ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపిన వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ | YS Jagan Easter Wishes To AP People | Sakshi
ఈస్టర్ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపిన వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌

Published Sun, Apr 20 2025 9:16 AM | Last Updated on Sun, Apr 20 2025 9:23 AM

YS Jagan Easter Wishes To AP People

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌.. ఈస్టర్‌ సందర్భంగా రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలకు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేశారు. అందరూ సుఖ సంతోషాలతో ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నట్టు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ తెలిపారు. ఈ మేరకు ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా శుభాకాంక్షలు చెప్పారు. ప్రజలందరిపై యేసు ప్రభు ఆశీస్సులు ఉండాలని ఆకాంక్షిచారు. 

