ఆఫ్ఘనిస్థాన్‌లో కుప్పకూలిన విమానం

Jan 21, 2024, 13:08 IST
Indian Plane Crashed In Afghanistan - Sakshi

కాబూల్‌: ఆఫ్ఘనిస్థాన్‌లోని విమానం  కుప్పకూలింది. ఆదివారం ఉదయం ఈ ఘటన జరిగింది. బదాక్షన్ ప్రావిన్స్‌లోని తోప్‌ఖానా పర్వతాల్లో విమానం కూలినట్లు సమాచారం. మొదట భారతకు చెందిన విమానం కూలినట్లు ఆఫ్ఘాన్ వర్గాలు తెలిపాయి. కానీ ఆ విమానం భారత్‌ది కాదని డీజీసీఏ స్పష్టం చేసింది. మొరాకో రిజిస్టర్డ్ DF 10 ఎయిర్‌క్రాఫ్ట్ అని డీజీసీఏ అధికారి తెలిపారు.

Afghanistan
