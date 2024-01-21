కాబూల్‌: ఆఫ్ఘనిస్థాన్‌లోని విమానం కుప్పకూలింది. ఆదివారం ఉదయం ఈ ఘటన జరిగింది. బదాక్షన్ ప్రావిన్స్‌లోని తోప్‌ఖానా పర్వతాల్లో విమానం కూలినట్లు సమాచారం. మొదట భారతకు చెందిన విమానం కూలినట్లు ఆఫ్ఘాన్ వర్గాలు తెలిపాయి. కానీ ఆ విమానం భారత్‌ది కాదని డీజీసీఏ స్పష్టం చేసింది. మొరాకో రిజిస్టర్డ్ DF 10 ఎయిర్‌క్రాఫ్ట్ అని డీజీసీఏ అధికారి తెలిపారు.

DGCA official confirms this is not an Indian plane. A plane that crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province, was Moroccan registered DF 10 aircraft, as per senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)…

— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024